Dylan Kiskila had a fantastic head kick knockout, but also suffered a broken ankle while knocking out his opponent Kai Duque.

Kiskila landed a beautiful head kick that immediately knocked his opponent to the mat. The kick also took himself down as well and after he regroups, he goes in for a few more shots. Unfortunately, his leg gives out and you can see where he broke his ankle immediately. He remained extremely calm as he noticed he snapped his ankle. He looked toward his corner and made a gesture to tell them his leg was finished.

Whether the break occurred when he kicked his opponent or after is inconclusive in the video. To the naked eye it looks like he may have injured it a bit on the kick, but when he pushes off to engage is when he may have snapped it.

WARNING: The Video of Dylan Kiskila is gruesome and may be difficult to watch for some

El viernes pasado en Captain's Fight Club, Dylan Kiskila metio el combo KO + fractura de tobillo.

Kiskila was fighting in an amateur promotion called Captains Fight Club in North Dakota when he scored his knockout. Unfortunately, it took a turn for the worst and became the most unforgettable moment in his career for all the wrong reasons. According to MMA Fighting, Kiskila suffered the same injury that has sidelined Conor McGregor. Kiskila suffered a broken tibia on the kick he landed.

The road to recovery is going to be a long process for the 29 year old fighter. A clearer video was shared by the promotion on their Facebook and you can hear the ferocity of the kick. This just is another example of how unforgiving the sport truly can be. It brings the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows very quickly.

Here at LowKick we wish Dylan Kiskila a speedy recovery and hope he returns better than ever.

