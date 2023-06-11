Dwayne Johnson knows a thing or two about the financial struggles that one UFC newcomer is facing.

Zimbabwe native Themba Gorimbo scored his first win inside the Octagon last month, besting Takashi Sato at a Fight Night event inside The APEX. However, it was Gorimbo’s comments following the fight that garnered the most attention. During his post-fight interview, ‘The Answer’ revealed that he went into the event with a mere $7 in his bank account. He was so low on funds entering fight week that welterweight contender Colby Covington helped him with meals in the days leading up to his sophomore appearance for the promotion.

“I’ve been broke,” Gorimbo said at his UFC Vegas 73 post-fight media scrum. “I came to America seven weeks ago without money. I only had enough money to fly, get to the airport to the gym, stayed at the gym, and then a friend sent me $200.

“It’s been a roller coaster. I didn’t have money, if you look at my bank account there’s $7 right now. In my bank account, there’s $7, and I have to enjoy this. I don’t know how much I’m getting paid. All I’ve been focused on for this fight was to get the win. The win was the most important thing, the money is the byproduct of getting the win.”

Relating to Gorimbo’s struggle, Dwayne Johnson reached out to ‘The Answer’ on Twitter and offered a helping hand to the African fighter.

“This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories,” Johnson wrote. “$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch.”

This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account.

I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind.

Got your back, brother. I’ll help.

You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom https://t.co/C2gn1j7OQF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2023

Gorimbo was grateful for the shoutout and offer from Johnson. “Bless you brother. God’s work,” Gorimbo tweeted in response.

Bless you brother. God’s work ❤️💪❤️ https://t.co/4NGe48IAxz — Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) June 10, 2023

Dwayne Johnson Has Emerged as One of the World’s Biggest Stars

Despite coming from a long lineage of professional wrestling stars, Dwayne Johnson’s early days saw the Hollywood icon struggle to keep his head above water while pursuing a career in football. Playing in the Canadian Football League, Johnson routinely relied on team meetings to be fed and resorted to dumpster diving just to have a mattress to lie on at night. Things began to turn around in the 90s when Johnson decided to follow in the footsteps of his father Rocky Johnson and sign with the World Wrestling Federation. In a few short years, Johnson emerged as one of the most successful sports entertainers in the history of the game.

Today, Dwayne Johnson is known the world over as a bonafide Hollywood superstar, appearing in some of the biggest film franchises including The Fast and the Furious, G.I. Joe, and Jumanji. Johnson has also appeared in a plethora of action films earning comparisons to high-octane stars of the 80s, including Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone.

In 2023, Dwayne Johnson dipped his toe back into the world of football relaunching the XFL as a majority owner of the NFL feeder league alongside his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.