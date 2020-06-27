Dustin Poirier Named First Winner Of Forrest Griffin Community Award

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has been named the first-ever winner of the Forrest Griffin Community Award presented by Toyo Tyres.

The award was announced earlier this year and will be presented to a fighter annually as part of UFC Honours Presidents Choice Category as it is selected by Dana White. Poirier will now receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice per a press release from the UFC.

Speaking after the announcement, Dana White said: “Dustin is a great athlete, but more importantly he’s a great human being. He is a kid who works hard and is passionate about giving back to not only his community, but to those who are less fortunate.”

The UFC announced that Poirier had won the award on Friday, just a day before he squares off against New Zealand lightweight contender Dan Hooker at UFC Apex 4.

Speaking after the weigh in, Poirier said: “I’m just grateful for the things we have accomplished with the foundation, the way it’s growing and the support and people getting behind it. It’s amazing that when you do something from the heart, something that means something to you and you do it the right way, all the right things fall into place. These things are forced they are just happening.”

On weight and feeling great!

I am a Champion!! pic.twitter.com/rSIwmHdAjR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 26, 2020

The award comes after Poirier auctioned off Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shirt for $100,000 following his loss to The Eagle back in September 2019.

Poirier will hope to put himself back into lightweight contention with a victory over Dan Hooker tonight. The New Zealand fighter is fighting off the back of a win over Paul Felder in February.

Will Dustin Poirier be able to add to his award with a win over Dan Hooker tonight?