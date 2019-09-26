Dustin Poirier’s Auction Of Khabib Nurmagomedov Shirt Nets $60,000

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier continues to net big earnings for The Good Fight foundation.

Poirier suffered a third-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 earlier this month.

After the fight, the pair exchanged shirts with Nurmagomedov revealing he would auction Poirier’s shirt on his own, with the proceeds going to The Good Fight foundation. “The Eagle” managed to auction off Poirier’s shirt for $100,000 in the end.

“It’s great because it’s going to help a lot of people,” Poirier said at the time. “I’m proud of that. I appreciate them helping out the charity. It’s been growing and I’m very grateful for that.”

And now, “The Diamond” has earned $60,000 after auctioning Nurmagomedov’s shirt on eBay. With UFC president Dana White offering to match whatever Nurmagomedov made, The Good Fight foundation has more than exceeded its initial goal of $25,000.

According to Poirier, all of these funds will go into helping build water wells to repair a ruined water supply at an orphanage and school in Uganda.

And so, while there was disappointment in not winning the undisputed UFC lightweight title, Poirier can take consolation from all the help he’s provided for his foundation. And he has no plans on stopping fighting anytime soon either.

