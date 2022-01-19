Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has once more maintained that he would be interested in a prolonged continued stay at 155lbs, however, the prospect of fighting rival, Nate Diaz in a welterweight division move first, is something that still piques his interest.

Poirier, who most recently headlined UFC 269 back in December, suffered an eventual third round standing rear-naked choke loss to defending undisputed lightweight gold holder, Charles Oliveira – snapping his three-fight winning run at 155lbs.

However, in the time since his submission defeat, Poirier has suggested a welterweight matchup against Diaz, following a failed attempted bout with the Stockton fan-favorite back in November 2018.

Initially, the promotion had attempted to pair the two as soon as this weekend for UFC 270, as well as UFC 271 on February 12. – however, the organization eventually then abandoned plans to pit the two together.

Dustin Poirier’s most recent victory came courtesy of a July doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Conor McGregor



Reports emerged then detailing how while the promotion has an interest in booking Poirier vs. Diaz, they would require the latter, who has just one fight left on his promotional contract, to ink terms on another deal, with the view to booking him in a trilogy rubber match with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Speaking during a recent Ask Me Anything session with UFC broadcaster, Megan Olivi, Poirier admitted that a welterweight move is interesting to him, however, he is still yet to decide on his lightweight future.

“I’ve done in before, you know,” Dustin Poirier said. “I’ve moved up before in the midst of the unknown and the uncertain… I don’t know, we’ll see. I can still make 55… I can still make the cut, do I want to make it (the lightweight limit) five more times to get another title shot? I don’t know where I’m at with that. It’s still kind of murky and undecided, but there are fun fights for me at 170.”

Poirier then touched on the subject of a fight against Diaz in the future, and claimed if he could figure out terms with the organization, a potential fight would grab fan interest.

“If Nate Diaz does get a deal done with the UFC, that’s a fight we’ve been supposed to do,” Dustin Poirier said. “I think the fans would be in for a treat, that’s something I want to do where I’m at.”

