Dustin Poirier decided to play matchmaker for Jake Paul.

Paul enjoyed the biggest win of his young professional boxing career after a first-round TKO win over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren last night. As a result, he went 3-0 in the process.

Of course, for many, this was an expected result given Askren’s lack of striking pedigree among other factors such as his age. For others, it was a big result for Paul who proved that he is a legit boxer as far as YouTubers are concerned.

Speculation and suggestions started to increase for who Paul should face next. And Poirier had a good idea.

“I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry!”

I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry! https://t.co/iLJZJQhmpR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 18, 2021

Of course, Perry sparred with Paul leading up to the Askren fight and said himself that the latter’s skills were legit.

Whether they would compete remains to be seen, but Perry would certainly accept a fight given the payday that would come with it. Paul seems open to the idea as well though he called for a fight with Poirier himself.

Who do you want to see Paul box next?