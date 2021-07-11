Dustin Poirier once again got the best of Conor McGregor in the Octagon, settling their grudge-filled rivalry (at least for now).

This fight has been unique in many ways. McGregor has been far more radio silent in the build-up to this fight than he has normally ever been. That swiftly ended at the end of last week, when he began a social media salvo aimed at Dustin, specifically an Instagram message from his wife, Jolie. Ultimately though, this is not what fazed Dustin at any point.

The thing that really DID get to Poirier was McGregor’s repeated threats to “murder” and “kill” him in the Octagon. Alongside constant claims of simply seeing “a corpse” and threatening to have him leave on a stretcher (ironic), it’s not exactly difficult to see why Dustin has taken such an issue with McGregor’s dangerous rhetoric.

“Conor said some nasty stuff that didn’t make it on Embedded,” Poirier told MMA Junkie at the official post-fight press conference. “Maybe when the behind-the-scenes for this fight airs, you’ll see him on the ground still saying some really bad stuff. But even that stuff being said, I don’t wish serious harm like that on nobody. The guy’s got kids. I want him to go home safe to his family. I pray before these fights.

“Every time before I walk through that octagon door, I’m praying not for me to win,” Poirier continued. “I’m praying that we both get out of there safe. I know what I’m going to try to do to him and I know what he’s going to try to do with me.”

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said. You don’t say the stuff he said. … My wife is solid as a rock. I’m not worried about that. That’s noise. He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that – that he was going to murder me. You don’t say stuff like that. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that that’s zero-chance. There is a chance somebody could die. You don’t say that. You don’t wish that on anybody.”

It’s hard to see this bad blood ending any time soon. Poirier has claimed that this will be finished once and for all, be it on the sidewalk or in the Octagon once more. Dana White has naturally considered all of this and has said that Dustin will fight Charles Oliveira for the Lightweight title. But do not expect this to be the last of the Poirier-McGregor bad blood any time soon.

