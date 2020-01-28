Dustin Poirier Wants To Fight Nate Diaz, Even In Boxing

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier wants his crack at Nate Diaz, and he is willing to do it under mixed martial arts (MMA) or boxing rules.

Poirier and Diaz were scheduled to fight in a welterweight scrap back in November of 2018 at the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV). However, an injury from Poirier forced the contest to be scrapped. Instead, Diaz would go on to eventually fight Anthony Pettis and Jorge Masvidal. Poirier would eventually challenge for the UFC’s lightweight title, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi via submission.

Coming off the loss, Poirier is now exploring his options for a return to action. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier called Diaz a fun opponent that he knows he can shine against.

“I know it’s a fight I can shine in,” Poirier said. “I know it’s a fight that at this point of my career where I’d be excited to do that training camp and do those boxing rounds and do those jiu-jitsu rounds. That’s a fun opponent to get ready for with my style of fighting, and with the coaches I have around me, I think I can prepare very well for that fight and put on a great performance.”

With Zuffa Boxing now coming into the mix, Poirier has said he’s also interested in fighting Diaz in the squared circle if Diaz doesn’t want to fight in the Octagon.

“I’d be willing to box him if they wanted to do that,” Poirier said. “I wish Zuffa Boxing was around and we’d have an opportunity – him and his brother were always talking about crossing over to boxing, I’d love to put the paws on him and show you guys my boxing skills.”

While Poirier is still competing at 155 pounds and chasing the division’s title, Diaz has competed at welterweight in his last four fights. Diaz’s days of competing down at 155 pounds are likely done. With that being said, “The Diamond” is willing to jump up to welterweight to meet Diaz in his new weight class.

“I would love that fight,” Poirier said. “I would do it at 170, I would do it at whatever weight they wanted to do it. I think that’s a fun fight. I think the fans would like that fight. But we’ll see. That is a fight that I want, but I don’t know what’s next. I don’t even know if that guy will fight again.

“I still respect the guy as a fighter. I’ve said in a recent interview, and I’ll admit I’m a fan of the guy. Anytime he fights, I’m going to buy the pay-per-view. I’m going to watch him fight. He’s a fighter’s fighter. I like to see the stuff he brings into the octagon. He’s a fun fighter to watch, and those are the kind of guys that I want to fight.”

Diaz could certainly fight Poirier next, but he also has other options. The Stockton native hasn’t competed since November when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 244 main event due to a doctor’s stoppage. Diaz wants a rematch against “Gamebred” after being upset with the way the fight ended.

He also could run things back with Conor McGregor for a trilogy fight, as the pair are now one a piece against each other at 170 pounds. In a recent interview, Diaz noted he’ll come back to fighting “when the time is right.”

