Dustin Poirier Vows To Knock Out Nate Diaz In Potential Fight

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz was a fight a lot of combat sports fans were looking forward to back in November of 2018 at UFC 230.

The pair were to fight at welterweight in the co-main event, however, an injury to Poirier forced the bout to be called off. Since, both men have bickered back-and-forth regarding why the fight was truly called off, each blaming the other. Responding to a fan on Twitter recently, Poirier was asked about how he sees a fight between himself and the Stockton native going.

“The Diamond” believes he’d knock Diaz out if they met inside the Octagon.

“I see me knocking him out”

I see me knocking him out https://t.co/bPVvpFe1OL — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

This past October, Poirier explained why Diaz was actually to blame for their first fight falling through, even before “The Diamond” suffered his hip injury.

“He wanted it he just couldn’t come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that’s when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know.”

