Dustin Poirier Wants Conor McGregor Next, Willing To Fight Two Top Stars

Dustin Poirier is coming off the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career and as a result, has a lot of options in front of him.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s (July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX, Poirier was able to score a second round stoppage victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

With this win, one would think that he just got a bit closer to a lightweight title shot despite the division being backlogged at the moment with the expectation that the promotion will announce a blockbuster title fight between Conor McGregor and champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for a fight that is likely to go down as soon as October at UFC 229 and as late as December at UFC 232.

These are two completely different fights for Poirier as he will likely fight the winner of this mega fight between these two stars and that makes Poirier excited as if he fights McGregor next then not only will he get one heck of a payday but also the chance to get some revenge on McGregor but he’s also down to fight Tony Ferguson as well.

“They’re both tough fights,” Poirier said on FS1’s post-fight show via MMA Junkie. “Very different fights. If I get a cut of pay-per-view, I want to fight Conor. Every loss hurts, and I’m sure it feels great to get them back,” Poirier said. “But like I said before, I’m not chasing grudge matches. I’m chasing gold.” “I don’t want to wait a year, but if it makes sense for me to wait four, six months, we’ll see,” he said. “I’ve been fighting a while. This is my 39th fight, man. I feel like I’ve earned a position to contest for a world title.” “If (UFC President) Dana (White) calls me, and we make a deal for the fight, maybe,” Poirier said during the post-fight press conference. “I don’t know. I’m the best in the world, man. I could beat all these guys.” “I don’t plan on getting crazy out of shape or anything like that,” Poirier said. “I’m going to get back in the gym, work on some stuff. I have a bunch of buddies fighting in a couple months back in Louisiana, so I want to help them get ready. I’ll be around, but in a perfect world, which this is not, I would have a full camp and get a fair shake at a title shot.”

If you recall, McGregor and Poirier faced off as featherweights four years ago with the ending seeing McGregor get his hand raised after scoring a first round stoppage to climb the ranks, which on the flip side, was a turning point for the rising contender as he decided to move up to lightweight shortly after and has been on a tear since then.