Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez Full Fight Video Highlights

Elite 155-pound challengers Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez met to put the bad blood of their controversial first fight to rest in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Their rivalry stemmed from the uncertain ending of their initial meeting at last May’s UFC 211, where Poirier had Alvarez in big trouble only to see “The Underground King” come surging back with his own offense until an illegal knee forced the fight to end in a no contest.

The two went head-to-head on social media for months, with Alvarez defeating Justin Gaethje last December while Poirier beat Pettis then Gaethje and their paths finally crossed yet again. Tonight, it was “The Diamond” who emerged victorious to settle the score, but it wasn’t without more controversy and some adversity. Early in the fight, Alvarez found success on his feet, landing some solid combos towards the end of the first round:

In the second, Poirier looked for two submissions, jumping into a pair of perhaps ill-advised guillotine chokes, allowing Alvarez to escape and use his perceived wrestling advantage to both mount “The Diamond” and take his back to threaten with a neck crank of his own.

With his opponent in a highly compromising position against the cage, Alvarez inexplicably threw yet another illegal strike that changed the course of a bout with Poirier when Marc Goddard stood the fighters back up following a 12-6 elbow from Alvarez. His relinquishing of position proved to be his undoing, as Poirier unleashed a stream of huge punches, knees, and other strikes that had Alvarez in serious trouble until Goddard called it off:

All questions answered. @DustinPoirier, you are one bad dude! pic.twitter.com/NcCeodInjA — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 29, 2018