Dustin Poirier Finishes Eddie Alvarez Inside Two Rounds

Eddie Alvarez had a good start, but he couldn’t handle the blitz from Dustin Poirier.

The co-main event Poirier and Alvarez shared the Octagon earlier tonight (July 28) at UFC Calgary. The bout was held inside the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Unlike their first encounter, the rematch had a definitive finish.

Right away, Alvarez went for leg kicks. Poirier fired off his own leg kick. Alvarez moved in with a body strike. A left hand was there for Poirier. A leg kick had Alvarez off balance. Alvarez landed a kick to the body followed by a right hand upstairs. Poirier landed a leg kick counter with a jab. Alvarez went for a takedown, but Poirier stuffed it. A combination was there for Alvarez. Alvarez went back to the body with punches. A combination ended in a leg kick for “The Diamond.” Poirier landed a counter punch near the end of the round.

Alvarez landed a spinning backfist early in the second round. Poirier went for a kick high, but ended up being dumped to the mat. They returned to the feet. Alvarez went for a takedown, but Poirier went for the guillotine choke. Alvarez scrambled and popped his head out. Alvarez shot in and again Poirier went for the guillotine, but nothing doing. “The Diamond” gave up his back and Alvarez went for a neck crank. Alvarez transitioned to mount, but Poirier had his back against the fence. Referee Marc Goddard called for time due to Alvarez landing a 12-6 elbow. The fight returned standing due to the halt in action. Poirier hurt Alvarez with a knee. He fired off punches and landed big knees to the head. Alvarez had swelling on his left eye. Poirier dropped Alvarez with an elbow and the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Dustin Poirier def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (strikes) – R2, 4:05