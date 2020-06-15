Dustin Poirier: UFC Never Considered Rematch With Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Poirier: UFC Never Opened Conversation About McGregor Rematch

The UFC seemingly wasn’t intent on a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor recently announced his latest retirement after expressing frustration at not being able to fight Justin Gaethje next. The Irishman also claimed to have lost his excitement for the sport as a number of factors prevented him from having an active year as he previously planned.

Of course, one main factor was UFC president Dana White wanting McGregor to wait for the winner of the upcoming Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje title unification fight that is planned for September. Because of that, other fights didn’t seem to be in the equation such as a potential one with Poirier.

“No, never,” Poirier told theScore when asked if the UFC considered a rematch (via EssentiallySports. “From my side, I let them know openly that I’m down to do it. I want to. But, they never really opened that conversation. I just threw it out there. Let them know I would.”

McGregor and Poirier first faced each other in a featherweight contest back in 2014 which saw the former come out with the first-round knockout win.

“The Diamond” has since regularly campaigned for a rematch, but it looks like he will have to wait a while for the time being.

In the meantime, he is set to face Dan Hooker on June 27 at UFC Vegas 4 and will be looking to return to the win column after his submission defeat to Nurmagomedov last September.

Would you have liked to have seen McGregor face Poirier again?