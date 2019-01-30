Dustin Poirier Targets Tony Ferguson Or Conor For Next Fight

Dustin Poirier targets a bout against two top names for his next fight. In fact, he has a certain demand if this doesn’t happen. The top contender wants a scrap against Tony Ferguson or former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. Should this fight not happen, then he wants a new contract.

Poirier dropped out of his bout with Nate Diaz in a fight that the mass majority of fight fans were looking forward to seeing. The reason that Poirier dropped out was due to a hip injury. They were supposed to co-headline the UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Poirier has picked up some big wins over top names including ex-champ Anthony Pettis, ex-WSOF champ Justin Gaethje, and most recently ex-UFC champ Eddie Alvarez.

The top contender made his stance known during a series of messages posted on his official Twitter account:

“It’s gotta be Tony [Ferguson] or Conor or we redo my contract,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. “Otherwise, I’m not fighting. This company is No. 1 bulls—t. At this point if you don’t respect the body of work I put in, I don’t respect you.”

It's gotta be Tony or Conor or we redo my contract. Otherwise I'm not fighting. This company is #1 bullshit — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 30, 2019

At this point if you dont respect the body of work I put in. I don't respect you. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 30, 2019

Poirier also responded to a possible matchup against Al Iaquinta, who is fresh off a win over Kevin Lee last month.

“With all do respect to him and his team the answer is no. Unless we make a different deal with the UFC.”