Dustin Poirier argues with Benoit Saint Denis over staph infection claim after UFC 299: ‘You don’t say that when you lose’

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier downplays Benoit Saint Denis’ staph infection heading into their fight.

Poirier vs. Saint Denis certainly delivered on expectations as the pair refused to back down from one another during their UFC 299 clash.

Saint-Denis would use his grappling in the first to likely bank the round, putting Poirier in some tough positions. It wasn’t until the second round where Poirier would implement his game. After surviving some early grappling exchanges the pair began to exchange on the feet.

Saint Denis waded in, chin up and with little head movement, which left him wide open for a counter right hook from Poirier which left the Frenchman flat on his back.

During fight week Saint Denis appeared to have a staph infection on his face. He would later confirm this following the loss, providing pictures and details of his antibiotic treatment.

Dustin Poirier questions Benoit Saint Denis’ staph infection claim

Staph, and a course of antibiotics will have an impact on athletic performance, but would the contest have been any different if he didn’t have it? No one can say 100%.

When talking to MMA Junkie, Poirier didn’t seem too impressed with Saint Denis’ ‘excuses’, urging the 28-year-old to ‘hush up’.

“You say those type of things — I had an infection, I was battling something — when you win, you don’t say that when you lose,” Poirier said. “I’ve gone into so many fights with staph infection, with fractured foot, with lacerated bicep. Staph infection in my ear! All kinds of stuff, that’s fighting. We’re on the mats everyday. Everybody has something going on going into fights but you can’t say that when you lose. You gotta hush it up.”

With the win Poirier has injected himself right back into the title picture and will likely be involved in big fight next. As for Saint Denis, he is still young and he will come back.

