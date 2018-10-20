Dustin Poirier Rips ‘Fake Gangster’ Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier rips Nate Diaz which is the latest war of words between the two fighters who now are no longer fighting.

Poirier has dropped out of his bout with Diaz in a fight that the mass majority of fight fans was looking forward to seeing. The reason that Poirier dropped out was due to a hip injury. They were supposed to co-headline the UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Poirier has picked up some big wins over top names including ex-champ Anthony Pettis, ex-WSOF champ Justin Gaethje, and most recently ex-UFC champ Eddie Alvarez.

Since then, both Diaz and Poirier have exchanged some heated words through the power of social media. It all kicked up once again once Diaz took to Twitter where he claimed that Poirier pulled out of the fight with no injury. Then, he claims that it was crickets from the whole roster. Thus, he feels like he needs to go back on tour until someone from the roster steps up.

“This guy mysteriously pulls out with no injury and it’s crickets from the whole roster? I’m going back out on tour till the game mans up .. Shoutout to @GamebredFighter hes down respect.”

This guy mysteriously pulls out wit no injury and it’s crickets from from the whole roster ?

I’m going back out on tour till the game mans up ..

Shoutout to @GamebredFighter hes down respect 💪🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/r7HHF0sco0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 19, 2018

This led to Poirier firing back at the younger Diaz brother when he ripped him for being a “fake a** gangster.”

“Tell the truth how you were playing games. Let’s rebook it after my recovery. You’re a ho. I see straight through that fake ass gangster shit bro. You fucking with a real one. Trust that @NateDiaz209.”

Tell the truth how you were playing games. Let's rebook it after my recovery. You're a ho — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 19, 2018