Dustin Poirier has been in his fair share of wars over the years.

From his fights with Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Dan Hooker, Poirier always brings the excitement. Funnily enough, his recent knockout win over Conor McGregor may have also been his easiest fight in recent years.

But which fighter caused him the most damage that left a lasting impression on him?

Most observers would guess that it was Gaethje thanks to the leg kicks he used to devastating effect in their 2018 fight and they would be right. However, there’s another fighter who also used leg kicks that delivered damage on par with Gaethje and that was Jim Miller.

“It’s a toss-up between the Gaethje fight, and the Jim Miller fight,” Poirier told Luke Thomas (via Middle Easy). “Jim Miller attacked my calf and I had to go to the hospital. My leg was swelling really bad, there was nowhere for the swelling to go. They wanted to cut my leg open to relieve the pressure.

“That was really uncomfortable, but Gaethje, the pain lasted the longest because I had a partially torn quad.”

This shouldn’t be a surprise for those who saw the fight.

Poirier outpointed Miller over a three-round war at UFC 208 back in February 2017. However, his leg was chopped up by Miller throughout with Poirier in visible pain during and after the fight.

Luckily for “The Diamond”, it was him who inflicted major leg damage in his recent fight with McGregor which played a huge role in him earning the knockout and arguably the biggest win of his career.

Are you surprised by Poirier’s answer?