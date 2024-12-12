Dustin Poirier endorses fight with Ilia Topuria in lightweight move

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier appears to have his interest piqued since the rumors of a divisional move for current featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria — seemingly endorsing a matchup with the explosive fighter in the new year.

Poirier, the current number four rated lightweight challenger, has been out of action since the beginning of June, most recently headlining UFC 302 in a title fight for undisputed spoils against pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

Dropping a close-fought fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to the Russian, former interim kingpin, Dustin Poirier has confirmed in recent months his plans to compete at least twice more in the Octagon — particularly if afforded the opportunity to fight in his native Louisana again.

As for Topuria, the undisputed lightweight champion headlined UFC 308 back in October, turning in a stunning knockout victory over common-foe, Max Holloway — becoming the first fighter to stop the Hawaiian with strikes in professional mixed martial arts.

However, this week, Georgian-Spaniard striker, Topuria revealed plans to potentially ditch his featherweight crown, calling out former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — with views to a permanent lightweight climb.

“We need to talk about it and take a look at my future, but for me, it’s very clear how I want to do it,” Ilia Topuria said. “I’d like to move up to the next weight class, and since Islam [Makhachev] is the champion fighting in January, and he won’t be ready for April or May, I’d like to fight against the No. 1 contender right now, who’s Charles Oliveira… I’m 27; I hope to be out by 30.”

Dustin Poirier open to clash with Ilia Topuria in lightweight debut

And reacting to a post on social media in which a fan suggested Topuria should face off with Lafayette striker, Dustin Poirier in the future if he makes good on a rumored move — the latter reposted the comment, endorsing a fan-favorite pairing between the duo.