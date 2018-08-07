Dustin Poirier Slams Georges St-Pierre’s Rumored Lightweight Return

There’s a legitimate possibility Georges St-Pierre receives the next shot at the UFC lightweight title instead of Dustin Poirier.

Currently, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against Conor McGregor. The pair will main event UFC 229 in Las Vegas on October 6th.

St-Pierre has long been rumored to challenge for the 155-pound title. The former Canadian champ believes it would be a huge boost to his legacy before he retires.

Of course, the UFC would love to have McGregor best Nurmagomedov in October. That would open up the door for a mega-fight between the Irishman and “GSP”. This is not okay with Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is slated to face Nate Diaz in the co-main event of the UFC’s Madison Square Garden card in November. The winner of that bout will also have a claim to the next 155-pound title opportunity.

“The Diamond,” however, would hold more claim to a title shot than anyone should he emerge victorious in New York. Poirier is on a four-fight win-streak against some of the division’s most elite.

For Poirier to hear rumblings of a possibility that “GSP” could jump to the front of the line at 155 pounds, his response is simple – “It’s not happening” (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Nah, it’s not happening,” Poirier said. “Look, after I beat Nate Diaz, I’m fighting for the belt. Or I’m fighting GSP, but he’s not going to get [a title shot] before I do.”

There’s no doubt in Poirier’s mind that he’s next in line for a title opportunity. With a win over Diaz, his track record will speak for itself. He has never pulled out of a fight, missed weight and puts it all on the line each and every single time: