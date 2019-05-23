Dustin Poirier Predicts Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is confident of defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov and becoming the new lightweight champion. However, he isn’t sure who his potential first title defense would be against.

Poirier became the interim lightweight champion at UFC 236 last month following his win over Max Holloway.

He is now slated to face Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 which takes place in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

Should he win, his first title defense would ideally be against the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone. That pivotal lightweight bout takes place at UFC 238 on June 8.

As for who wins that fight, “The Diamond” believes Cerrone will come out on top. But that doesn’t mean “Cowboy” will challenge for the title next.

“With the UFC, you never know, I could be defending against Max Holloway,” Poirier joked in a recent interview with MMA Junkie (via BJPenn.com). “I think Cowboy wins that fight but we’ll see.

“I’m not even looking that far ahead. I never disrespect that work that needs to be done and I have a lot ahead of me with this Khabib fight.”

Poirier added that he expects his fight with Nurmagomedov to be official soon, though he wasn’t sure what the holdup was.

But with the news of Nurmagomedov’s teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov recently being eligible to compete on the same card after their sentences were reduced, a fight announcement could be expected soon.