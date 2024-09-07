Dustin Poirier plans one final match in the UFC: ‘Once more into the fray’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has once more confirmed plans to make one final Octagon appearance off the back of his latest undisputed title charge loss — revealing he plans to step into the “fray” for one last time.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 302 back in May, suffering a fifth round D’Arce choke submission defeat against current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

And weighing up his fighting future in the immediate aftermath of his submission loss to the Russian, veteran lightweight star, Poirier failed to hang up his gloves, and in the weeks following the defeat, maintained he may fight one final time.

Dustin Poirier confirms plan for one final Octagon walk

On social media this weekend to boot, the Lafayette striking favorite once more confirmed plans to compete just once more in the UFC — amid links to a slew of high-profile bouts at his 155lbs home.

“I will,” Dustin Poirier responded to a user on X who questioned if he would fight again. “Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day.”

I will.



In his most recent win, the Louisianan fan-favorite turned in an impressive rallying win over French contender, Benoit Saint Denis — snapping the Nimes prospect’s impressive winning run with a blistering knockout success as recent as April.

Earlier this week, however, the American Top Team staple confirmed he would not even entertain a potential grudge fight with former training partner, Colby Covington, claiming the outspoken veteran would not be making any sort of money off his name in a long-rumored pairing.