“He’ll Never Make Money with Me” – Dustin Poirier Denies Colby Covington Showdown

Dustin Poirier has seemingly denied that he will be squaring off with long-time rival Colby Covington.

Right now, the future is unclear for Dustin Poirier. Following his defeat to Islam Makhachev earlier this year, it seemed as if retirement could be on the horizon. Alas, the man himself has made it crystal clear that he would be open to having at least one more fight in the octagon.

Some rumors and reports suggested that it could come against Colby Covington, a man who he’s been in a bitter feud with for quite some time. Covington has constantly berated Poirier on social media and in interviews, with ‘The Diamond’ retiring fire when given the opportunity to do so.

Plus, after Colby’s showdown with Jorge Masvidal, it makes sense that these are kinds of fights he’d pick. With that being said, it doesn’t seem as if Dustin Poirier is all too enthused by the idea.

Dustin Poirier shuts down Colby Covington

“He’ll never make money with me, it’s BS”.

It seems as if Dustin Poirier wants a different kind of ending to his story with regards to mixed martial arts. While he’d likely love nothing more than to get his hands on ‘Chaos’, he doesn’t want to give him the satisfaction. Plus, there’s an excellent chance Colby would opt for a wrestle-heavy style as opposed to striking.

For fans, we’d imagine they’re probably split down the middle regarding this news. The idea of Covington trash-talking Poirier in the lead-up is pretty nauseating for many in the MMA community, but the actual bout itself would likely lead to a lot of intrigue.

Hopefully, regardless of whether or not it’s Colby, we all get the chance to see Poirier step back into the cage one more time to see him do what he does best.