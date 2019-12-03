Dustin Poirier Picks Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Spread the word!













A phenomenal lightweight title fight is approaching in April. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title up for grabs against Tony Ferguson on April 18 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s a fight the mixed martial arts (MMA) community has been looking forward to for quite some time. Four times the UFC has tried to book the bout in the past, however, each time it has fallen through due to injury. Now, fans are hoping the fifth time will be the charm. Taking to Twitter, fellow top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier has offered his prediction for the fight.

Poirier said he’s picking “The Eagle” to retain his title when it’s all said and done.

Many think that, if Nurmagomedov can take Ferguson to the ground, “El Cucuy” can do enough damage from the bottom to still trouble the Russian. Given his jiu-jitsu pedigree, many believe Ferguson might even be able to submit Nurmagomedov from the bottom. However, Poirier doesn’t buy into that theory.

I don't believe he'll submit Khabib from his back https://t.co/1JeKm6bIKA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 30, 2019

Poirier comes off of a submission loss to Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi. “The Diamond” was challenging Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the UFC 242 main event.

What do you think about Poirier picking Nurmagomedov to win against Ferguson in Brooklyn?