Dustin Poirier offers to fight UFC rival Islam Makhachev next in Octagon comeback: ‘What’s up?’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier is campaigning for a third tilt at undisputed division spoils, offering to share the Octagon with champion, Islam Makhachev next.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender, most recently returned to the winner’s enclosure in November of last yeat at Madison Square Garden – submitting Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke submission.

The Lafayette native had headlined UFC 269 back in December of the prior year against then-undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira, himself suffering a third round standing rear-naked choke to the Brazilian.

Clinching interim lightweight spoils back in April 2019, Poirier landed a unanimous decision win over Hawaii fan-favorite and former featherweight champion, Max Holloway in the striking pair’s title rematch.

En route to his title affair with Oliveira two years ago, the American Top Team staple recorded back-to-back victories over former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor to boot.

Dustin Poirier offers to fight Islam Makhachev next in UFC title clash

Yet to book his Octagon return since his submission of Chandler in November, Poirier appears to see an opening for a shot at lightweight spoils against Makhachev next – offering to fight the Russian off the back off his UFC 284 title retention.

“What’s up?” Dustin Poirier tweeted in reply to Islam Makhachev who himself tweeted “Who is next?”

Headlining UFC 284 earlier this month in Perth, Australia – Makhachev landed the first defense of his lightweight crown with a close, back-and-forth unanimous decision win over undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Previously fighting Makhachev’s teammate turned coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Poirier dropped a second round rear-naked choke submission loss in the pair’s championship unification matchup.

His UFC 281 victory against Chandler at Madison Square Garden managed to propel Poirier’s professional record to 29-7(1).