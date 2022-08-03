A high-stakes, potential lightweight title-eliminator between former interim division champion, Dustin Poirier, and one-time title challenger, Michael Chandler, is currently targeted to land at UFC 281 on November 12. from Madison Square Garden in New York.

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the organization are currently working on finalizing a battle of Florida between American Top Team mainstay, Dustin Poirier, and Kill Cliff FC staple, Michael Chandler – as the two find themselves continually linked with a showdown.

Leading fans to speculate on his impending Octagon comeback, Lafayette puncher, Poirier teased some motion on his bid to secure a return to active competition this Wednesday evening, tweeting, “Fight news coming soon!”

Fight news coming soon!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 3, 2022

Linked with a potential Octagon affair since Chandler’s move to the UFC back in late 2020, Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion was separated from the Missouri veteran on fighter row at UFC 276 at the beginning of last month, with UFC officials and security corralling the lightweight duo.

Dustin Poirier has been sidelined since December of last year

Pursuing an Octagon comeback since the turn of the year, Poirier most recently headlined UFC 269 back in December against common-foe, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira – suffering a third round standing rear-naked choke defeat.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator lightweight kingpin, featured on the main card of UFC 274 back in May, stopping former interim champion, Tony Ferguson with a brutal second round, highlight-reel front kick knockout.

In his most recent professional victory, Dustin Poirier headlined UFC 264 back in July of last year against former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor landing a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO win after the Dubliner fractured his left tibia.

At the time of publication, an official headliner for the promotion’s expected return to Madison Square Garden in November has yet to be determined by the organisation.