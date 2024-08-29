Dustin Poirier Fires Back at Michael Chandler: “Shut Up”

Dustin Poirier has gone back at Michael Chandler over what he perceived to be a shot at him.

As we know, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have had a pretty interesting history together. Following on from a decent amount of trash talk back and forth, they set out to settle their differences at UFC 281 in New York City.

On that night in Madison Square Garden, the two lightweight greats put on a classic. The momentum went back and forth constantly until eventually, Dustin Poirier secured a rear-naked choke submission win to vault him right back into contention at 155 pounds.

Alas, it feels as if there’s still a sour taste in his mouth from that contest. It may stem from the fish hook that was locked in by Chandler during the fight, which was singled out by ‘The Diamond’ in the immediate aftermath.

Now, the two have exchanged verbal blows on social media in what may well have been a simple misunderstanding.

KO of the #5 ranked guy who had just went 25 min with the #2 ranked guy in a FOTN…but I ain’t done nothing… https://t.co/niMatzaiue — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 27, 2024

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler battle it out

Chandler: “KO of the #5 ranked guy who had just went 25 min with the #2 ranked guy in a FOTN…but I ain’t done nothing…”

Poirier: “Shut up, I got wins over the #3, #5, #6, #9 and #12 LWs.”

Chandler: “Didn’t even mention him…just stated an observation… dude has legit hate for the boy…haha”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 01: (L-R) Dustin Poirier punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It doesn’t feel overly likely that we’ll see these two men fight one another again. With that being said, it’s certainly not impossible. Nobody really knows what the future holds for Dustin Poirier as he continues to contemplate retirement from mixed martial arts.

As for Michael Chandler, his goal is simple: finally secure the money fight against Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been able to lock the Irishman down just yet but with rumors swirling of a December date, the American sensation may finally get his wish.