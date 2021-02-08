Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the ongoing debate about who is the best boxer in MMA.

Max Holloway put on a boxing clinic against Calvin Kattar last month. The former featherweight champion beat the breaks off the top contender for five rounds before picking up a lopsided decision win.

In the final round, Holloway began addressing the commentary team and declared himself the best boxer in MMA while simultaneously dodging Kattar’s punches.

McGregor immediately reacted to the comments on social media before delving deeper into the subject in the build-up to UFC 257. The Irishman declared himself the best boxer in MMA and vowed to prove it by knocking out Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Unfortunately for McGregor, things did not go as planned. ‘The Diamond’ wrestled early before hammering home several damaging calf kicks. ‘Notorious’ was a sitting duck by round two and ultimately fell victim to the elite-level boxing of Poirier who avenged his 2014 loss to McGregor in impressive fashion.

Poirier also holds two wins over Holloway. The most recent of which saw ‘The Diamond’ claim the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in 2019.

Speaking to renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas on ‘THE FIGHT’ podcast, Poirier claimed McGregor hits harder but Holloway is the better boxer of the two.

“Conor’s definitely the better puncher,” Poirier said. “It seems like Max puts things together and is in position to throw combinations better. I think Max Holloway.”

Atlas agreed with Poirier and added that ‘Blessed’ is a more complete boxer.

“To Dustin’s point picking Holloway,” Atlas said. “I think in his mind, same as mine, he’s seen that the guy has more of the complete package – the consistency of all the elements it takes to be a great boxer.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier? Is Max Holloway a better boxer than Conor McGregor?