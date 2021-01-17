Conor McGregor took issue with Max Holloway’s claim that he was the best boxer in the UFC.

Holloway enjoyed a completely dominant and lopsided unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC Fight Island 7 headliner yesterday.

Going into the contest, some observers predicted Kattar would come out on top given his boxing pedigree. However, Holloway was able to outbox and overwhelm him as he broke the record for most significant strikes landed in a fight.

At one point during the fight, Holloway was even clowning Kattar by telling the commentary team that he was the best boxer in the UFC all while evading strikes from Kattar at the same time.

That clip notably went viral and McGregor decided to take a jab at Holloway after the event by mocking that claim with a “Lol.”

McGregor clearly thinks he is the best boxer in the UFC and he could have an argument for it.

That said, Holloway wasted little time in firing back at the Irishman. In slick fashion, “Blessed” quote retweeted praise from Oscar Willis — writer for McGregor’s The Mac Life website — and wrote the same.

There’s certainly respect between the pair following their first fight in 2013, but there have also been jabs such as this here and there in recent years.

It would certainly be intriguing to watch them throw down again.

Who do you think is the better boxer?