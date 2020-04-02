Dustin Poirier: Justin Gaethje Beats Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

Spread the word!













Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier believes Justin Gaethje beats 155lb king Khabib Nurmagomedov and number one contender Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov was supposed to meet Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249, however, a Russian travel ban has brought about a fifth cancellation of the highly anticipated match-up after the lightweight champion was forced to withdraw from the bout.

As of right now, the show will go on and Gaethje is the rumoured favourite to step into the main event slot. Former opponent Poirier believes he’d have a great chance of beating the champion and ‘El Cucuy’, he also didn’t fancy Ferguson’s chances against Nurmagomedov anyway, he said on ESPN MMA’s Instagram Live.

“I think Gaethje does, I’ve said it from the beginning. I just think the wrestling pedigree. Dude, look, I’m not trying to be a dick or talk bad about any of these guys. But, I thought Tony lost, this was a while back, but I thought Danny Castillo beat Tony. “I thought Danny won that fight, I thought he outwrestled him. If Kevin Lee and Danny Castillo can put you on your back at will, dude Khabib is going to do that whenever he wants, I promise you. I know this.

“And, the people saying Tony can damage Khabib. To get a stoppage from your back with elbows, it could happen, but it’s going to be so tough. The cuts going to have to be perfect. The submission of your back against Khabib from guard or something, I just don’t see that happening,” he continued. “Maybe in the scramble, you can catch him with something funky. But, if he is taking you down and in your guard or on top of you, submitting him from your back, I just don’t see it happening.”

‘The Diamond’ believes Gaethje will be able to use his wrestling to stuff the takedowns of Nurmagomedov and then hurt him on the feet. He also fancies him to do the same thing against Ferguson if they fight at UFC 249, he said.

“He can stop the wrestling. He can use his wrestling to stop Khabib’s wrestling, get him tired and throw those crazy shots and land something,” he said. “That is what I think could happen.”

“I like Justin in both fights. I do. Listen, if guys are hurting you and dropping you, if Gaethje gets ahold of you he’s going to stop you I think. That is my MMA opinion.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

