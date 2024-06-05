Arman Tsarukyan claims Dustin Poirier ‘Gave up’ in title fight loss at UFC 302: ‘I wouldn’t just give up’

Arman Tsarukyan says Dustin Poirier was mentally broken which is why he gave up in the fifth round against Islam Makhachev.

Poirier was headlining UFC 302 against Makhachev for the lightweight title and in the lead-up to the fight, ‘The Diamond’ had said this would be his final shot at becoming the undisputed champion.

Although Poirier had moments in the fight, he ended up getting submitted in the fifth round and Tsarukyan believes ‘The Diamond’ gave up once it got back to the ground in the final round.

“The first round went to Makhachev,” Tsarukyan told Outside MMA (via MMAMania). “I thought, ‘Damn, this Poirier is a complete sack.’ Then I saw that Poirier turned on, and Islam got tired and the fight became more interesting. Dustin Poirier surprised me. To be honest, I was more surprised by Islam, why he got tired so quickly and couldn’t fight.

“As we know, Islam doesn’t breathe that well in five round fights,” he continued. “This is the second five-round fight and he’s giving away the endings. I wonder where Islam found the strength to choke, but I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up. In terms of being mentally broken. There were 2.5 minutes left. Why are you giving up your neck? Well, endure it, get over it, do something, but don’t give up. There are 2.5 minutes left, your last fight, this is the most important and last fight in your life. You take it and just give it away. I wouldn’t just give it up.”

Despite Arman Tsarukyan thinking Dustin Poirier gave up at UFC 302, ‘The Diamond’ put up a much better performance than most thought he would.

Dustin Poirier hints at retirement after UFC 302

Following Dustin Poirier losing by fifth-round submission to Islam Makhachev, ‘The Diamond’ hinted at this being his final fight.

In the lead-up to the bout, Poirier said this could be his final fight and after the result, he wouldn’t confirm it would be it but his last fight, bu says it is something he will think about.

“I mean I know I can compete with the best of these guys. It’s just like if I do fight again, what am I fighting for? Just to fight? I’ve done that 50 times,” Poirier said to Joe Rogan after the fight. “I don’t know, I got a beautiful girl I love and I gotta see. I think this could be it honestly.”

If Poirier does retire after UFC 302 he would end his career with a record of 30-9 and a one No Contest.