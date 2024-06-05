Dustin Poirier reveals nasty injury list after UFC 302 fight loss: ‘Broken nose, broken ribs and my ACL is torn’

ByRoss Markey
Dustin Poirier reveals nasty injury list after UFC 302 loss broken nose broken ribs and I tore my ACL

Former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier has revealed a nasty list of injuries suffered in his title fight loss to Islam Makhachev over the course of last weekend at UFC 302 – including a fractured nose and a partially torn ACL. 

Poirier, the current number four ranked divisional contender, headlined UFC 302 over the course of last weekend in New Jersey, attempting to land the undisputed crown in a championship challenge against pound-for-pound best, Makhachev.

Turning in a competitive display and valiant effort against the Russian, former interim champion, Poirier was eventually forced to tap in the fifth and final round against the former, dropping a D’Arce choke submission, before eventually going unconscious himself.

And this week, Poirier’s close friend, former UFC lightweight star, Yves Edwards revealed the Lafayette native had suffered a debilitating rib injury just two weeks from his title charge against Makhachev, limiting his ability to grapple or wrestle in the final stages of his training camp.

Dustin Poirier reveals sizeable injury list after UFC 302

On social media today, Poirier revealed he suffered a fractured nose in his fight with Makhachev, and amid speculation, confirmed he had partially torn his ACL – before confirming an inadvertent headbutt from Makhachev shattered his nose.

“Nose is broken bad, rib is broken and my ACL is partially torn,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account. “FIGHT LIFE” 

“Knee hit my face,” Dustin Poirier replied to a fan who questioned how he had fractured his nose. “It was the headbutt before. It was accidental, but it hurt.” 

Weighing up his immediate future in the aftermath of his loss, Poirier admitted that he had likely made his final walk after a storied and fan-favorite combat sports career

Do you think Dustin Poirier will make a return to the Octagon?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

