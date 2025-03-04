Dustin Poirier reveals his wife’s influence in helping him reach UFC stardom

UFC star Dustin Poirier has spoken about his wife Jolie’s influence on helping him reach the top of mixed martial arts.

As we know, Dustin Poirier is a huge fan favorite within the world of MMA, and the UFC in particular. He has achieved some great things across his tenure with the promotion, and many can’t even begin to fathom the idea of him retiring.

Alas, it seems like that’s on the horizon, and we need to enjoy Dustin Poirier while we still can. In a recent interview, ‘The Diamond’ spoke candidly about how his wife helped him to get to this point in his career.

Dustin Poirier praises his wife

“When I was in juvenile detention — and me and her might not have been dating at the time — she was writing me letters every week,” Poirier said of his wife Jolie on Outta Pocket with RGIII. “Besides my mother, the only letters I was getting was [from] her, and when I got out of juvenile detention, she was there. She drove all the way out to watch me leave and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘I’m going to marry this girl.’”

“I had a girl I loved, and she loved me, and I had somewhere to be. If I was that age and fighting, and known like I was at that young age, I wouldn’t have been on schedule at the gym every day, I wouldn’t have had to lay my head on a pillow at a certain time, I would’ve been cutting up with the rest of my buddies who were doing, you know, what they were doing.

“So I feel like having that to come home to, and a reason to be home every night, but also her belief, because a lot of times I didn’t believe in myself. She believed in me so much that it was hard to quit on myself whenever she thinks I can do whatever I want.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting