Dustin Poirier feels his win over Max Holloway was bigger than his win over Conor McGregor.

Poirier earned arguably the biggest win of his career after he knocked out McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 headliner earlier this month.

But despite being the first to knock the Irishman out in what was a huge stage, Poirier doesn’t believe it was his biggest win. That goes to his UFC 236 unanimous decision victory over Holloway which earned him the interim lightweight title back in April 2019.

“I think beating Max Holloway and getting the interim belt (was bigger),” Poirier told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani (via Middle Easy). “It’s tough to say man. (With the McGregor win), I’ve kind of been, the travel and all the people reaching out, I’ve just been kind of numb with it all.

“With the Max Holloway thing, flying back with that belt, going through the airport with the belt, coming back home to Louisiana, that felt bigger to me, for some reason.”

That said, he is open to a trilogy with McGregor now that the score is tied at one apiece though his priority remains a title fight.

“I mean, it’s 1-1. I knocked him out, he knocked me out,” Poirier added. “The rubber match, it does make sense. I think I’m most deserving to be in a title fight out of these guys, but I don’t know who it’s going to be against, when, where, what’s going on.”

However, Poirier is open to Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fighting for the title as well if the UFC doesn’t offer him a sensible next option.

What do you think is next for Poirier? And do you agree that Holloway was a bigger win than McGregor?