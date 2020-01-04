Dustin Poirier Down To Fight Justin Gaethje Or Nate Diaz Next

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is looking at potential opponents for his Octagon return in 2020, and there are two big names he’s down to fight, if offered.

Those being Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz. Poirier was responding to some fan questions on Twitter, and noted he’s open to fighting either Gaethje or Diaz upon his return to the Octagon.

Ok im down for that too https://t.co/4FYU28cYgJ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 3, 2020

Poirier and Gaethje first fought back in April of 2018. It was a great contest between the two 155 pounders, but “The Diamond” came out on top with a fourth-round TKO win. At the time, the victory earned Poirier a three-fight win streak. As for Diaz, Poirier and the Stockton native were briefly scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in the co-main event from Madison Square Garden.

However, an injury forced Poirier to withdraw from the contest, and some bad blood then ensued between Diaz and “The Diamond.” Both men have exchanged words through social media since, so there’s certainly some backstory should the pair even want to try and get things going again.

Poirier recently underwent surgery to repair an injury following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi this past September. It will be interesting to see who Poirier attempts to bounce back against to kick-off 2020.

Who would you like to see Poirier fight next?