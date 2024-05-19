Khabib Nurmagomedov joins Islam Makhachev’s training camp ahead of UFC 302 title fight

Octagon icon Khabib Nurmagomedov is back in the gym and training alongside his protege.

On Saturday, June 1, reigning lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev will put his title on the line against division fan favorite Dustin Poirier in the UFC 302 main event.

As the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ prepares for a third defense of his 155-pound crown, much of the focus on the fight has surrounded Makhachev’s mentor and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After reports surfaced claiming that Nurmagomedov owes a fat stack of cash to the Russian Federal Tax Service, rumors ran rampant that ‘The Eagle’ was considering a return to the Octagon in search of a 30th career win. Fuel was added to that fire when it was revealed that the former lightweight champ had joined Makhachev in New Jersey for the final two weeks of his protege’s fight camp.

Khabib Nurmagomedov est arrivé au camp d’entraînement d’Islam Makhachev avant l’#UFC302. 🤝pic.twitter.com/aNr4R840a5 — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) May 18, 2024

Don’t expect to see Khabib Nurmagomedov strap on the four-ounce gloves again

Before you get too excited, don’t expect Nurmagomedov to jump back into the Octagon anytime soon, or ever for that matter. After a recent round of rumors regarding his return made headlines, longtime coach Javier Mendez shut down any possibility of Nurmagomedov fighting again on an episode of his podcast.

🚨 BREAKING: Exclusive from Coach Javier Mendez, Khabib will NOT be fighting at #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/eINqXC3rZn — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 13, 2024

“I’m just letting you guys know that, you know, stop all this nonsense [on the internet] regarding Khabib [coming back to the UFC] and me and him training. There’s been no such thing happening. We’re not discussing training. We never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said [about not fighting again]. He’s devoted his time to his family. He’s not working people’s corners. He’s not gonna ever fight. To my knowledge, it has never been spoken about.”

Mendez appears pretty confident that Nurmagomedov’s days of fighting are 100% over, but as they say in MMA, anything is possible.

It’s uncertain if ‘The Eagle’ will be in Makhachev’s corner inside the Prudential Center in Newark come fight night. If Nurmagomdeov does make the walk with Makhachev, it will be the first time since UFC 280 when Makhachev won the vacant title with a second-round submission victory over Charles Oliveira.