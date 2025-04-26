Dustin Poirier on BMF Legacy: ‘You Gotta Be Cut From That Cloth – Me and Max Are’

UFC star Dustin Poirier has spoken about the importance of the BMF title as he prepares to battle for the crown when he goes head to head with Max Holloway in his retirement fight.

As we know, Dustin Poirier is set to make the walk for the final time at UFC 318 when he collides with Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana. He wants to go out on top with one final shining moment of glory, and we can’t wait to see how the fight plays out. In addition to the contest itself being a banger, the BMF title will also be on the line, even after Holloway’s KO loss to Ilia Topuria.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier spoke about the importance of the belt and why he’s hungry to win it.

Dustin Poirier is excited for BMF clash

“Of course [the BMF belt] does [hold significance]. There hasn’t been many guys, and like I said heading into the Gaethje fight for the BMF-even to get mentioned or have your name in the hat to be pulled for a BMF fight, you got to be a fan favorite, you got to bring it every time, you have to be in that criteria of fighters cut from that cloth, that never-say-die cloth. And Max is that. I am that. So it’s amazing. If I can get my hand raised again, retire with the BMF belt-I’m the BMF forever.”

“If I can get my hand raised, be the last BMF champion, and ride off into the sunset with the belt and retire-hey, that’s forever. Because I don’t think they would ever do it again unless something crazy happened, right? But that would be dope.”

Get ready, fight fans, because Dustin Poirier is going to want to bow out of mixed martial arts in style.