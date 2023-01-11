Dustin Poirier backs Conor McGregor in potential Michael Chandler fight: “I would put money on Conor if the fight happens”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, picks Conor McGregor over Michael Chandler if the pair were to fight.

If there is even a notion McGregor fights, it will always be one of the biggest stories in MMA and it seems it will stay this way until he retires. The Irishman has been adamant on a return to the sport since the horrific leg injury he suffered against Poirier, with many believing Chandler to be the ideal front-runner as an opponent.

The matchup does really have the making to be something special, like most of Chandler and McGregor’s fights end up being. However, should the pair eventually meet, the dynamic finishing capabilities of both men could split opinions, but Poirier says he has a side, even going as far as to say he would put money on it.

“I would favour Conor. I think Chandler is very hittable, Conor’s timing,” Poirier said in an interview with Bloody Elbow. “We’ll see with the layoff, too. Might be a big factor for Conor. But, yeah, I would pick Conor still in this one. Chandler’s hittable. Conor’s longer than him. Chandler slows down.

“You know if he does wrestle heavy to avoid the striking with Conor,” Poirier continued. “He’s going to slow down a bit, and he’ll be more in front of Conor and able to get touched. I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. Not that I can; I can’t bet. I can’t bet MMA.” (H/T Pundit Arena)

Both McGregor and Chandler are coming off stoppage losses at the hands of Poirier, but remain two of the most marketable names in the sport and a fight between them would do undoubtedly great numbers.

Dustin Poirier talking with Eddie Mercado

