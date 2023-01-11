Mateusz Gamrot calls for fight with Michael Chandler next: ‘Wake up and let’s go’

UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot has called for a matchup opposite one-time vacant division title challenger, Michael Chandler in his next Octagon appearance, as the duo look to return to winning ways.

Gamrot, the current #7 ranked lightweight contender, suffered the snapping of his four-fight winning spree back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE on the main card of UFC 280 – dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the returning, Beneil Dariush.

As for Chandler, the #5 ranked lightweight contender suffered his third promotional loss in five fights back in November of last year at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden, dropping a third round rear-naked choke loss against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Since his submission loss to Poirier in November of last year, Chandler has positioned himself for a summer Octagon return this year during International Fight Week, welcoming the opportunity to fight former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor at the welterweight limit.

Mateusz Gamrot offers to land fight with Michael Chandler next

Receiving a call out from a potential opponent in his own division, however, Chandler has been issued an open challenge by Polish standout, Mateusz Gamrot, who urged him to take a fight against him.

“Wake up and let’s go @MikeChandlerMMA (fire emoji),” Mateusz Gamrot tweeted.

A former KSW lightweight and featherweight champion, Gamrot debuted in the UFC back in 2020 on ‘Fight Island’ in a close, decision loss to Guram Kutateladze, before embarking on impressive winning spree of wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, Carlos Diego Ferreira, and in his most victory prior to his loss to Dariush, headlined in a winning effort opposite Arman Tsarukyan.

Briefly returning to winning-ways before his loss to Poirier, Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion stopped both Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker with dramatic knockout wins, in a run which includes losses to both Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.