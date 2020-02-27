Duke Roufus Asked Dana White For Dan Hooker vs. Paul Felder Rematch In Dublin

Spread the word!













Duke Roufus revealed he texted UFC president Dana White asking for a rematch between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder to take place in Dublin.

Hooker and Felder battled for five rounds in the UFC Auckland headliner this past weekend. Despite many in the MMA community scoring the fight for Felder, it was Hooker who took home the split decision victory.

Felder was understandably disappointed afterward and even teased retirement. However, he did not offer any excuses either and head coach Roufus could only be proud for the way his student handled the setback:

“Even in the loss, he took it with dignity, respect, a true martial artist, a man of character,” Roufus said on The Luke Thomas Show (via BJ Penn). “I’m very proud to be not only just Paul’s friend, his countryman, his teammate, his coach with him — he took that thing like a champ and I love his attitude.

“I’d rather lose with Paul than win with some fighters. He’s gracious in victory, gracious in defeat, and I was very proud of him. I think it was a legendary fight.”

Despite the way Felder handled the loss, there is a case to be made that he won the fight. That is why Roufus asked White to let the pair run things back again when the UFC returns to Dublin in August:

“I did text Dana White after the fight and I haven’t heard an answer back, but I asked him I said ‘let’s run this back how about Dublin, August 15,'” Roufus added. “That’d be a hell of a main event in Dublin on fight night out there. I think this one deserves a rematch.”

That also explains Felder’s recent tweet.

“I’ve been meaning to visit Dublin again soon 😎”

However, with Hooker targeting a fight with Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje next, it does seem highly unlikely at this point.

Do you think they should run things back?