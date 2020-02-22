UFC Auckland Results: Dan Hooker Edges Paul Felder

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Auckland results throughout tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main event of the night, UFC lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will go head-to-head. The winner could very well enter the title eliminator conversation. Also, in the co-main event, UFC light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk will do battle. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Auckland crowd.

Check out our UFC Auckland results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC Auckland Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)