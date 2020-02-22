UFC Auckland Results: Dan Hooker Edges Paul Felder

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Auckland results throughout tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
In the main event of the night, UFC lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will go head-to-head. The winner could very well enter the title eliminator conversation. Also, in the co-main event, UFC light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk will do battle. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Auckland crowd.
UFC Auckland Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight: Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
- Light heavyweight: Jim Crute def. Michael Oleksiejczuk via R1 submission (kimura, 3:29)
- Women’s strawweight: Yan Xiaonan def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio De Lima def. Ben Sosoli via R1 TKO (punches, 1:28)
- Lightweight: Brad Riddell def. Magomed Mustafaev via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov def. Kevin Aguilar via R1 TKO (punches, 3:21)
- Lightweight: Jalin Turner def. Josh Culibao via R2 TKO (punches, 3:01)
- Welterweight: Jake Matthews def. Emil Meek via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Welterweight: Song Kenan def. Callan Potter via R1 KO (punches, 2:20)
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France def. Tyson Nam via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill def. Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Women’s flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira def. Shana Dodson via R1 KO (punches, 0:40)