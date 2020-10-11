Next up on the UFC Fight Island 5 main card is a middleweight tilt between Markus Perez and Dricus Du Plessis.

Round 1: Perez is confident and advancing forward. He partially lands a body kick. Du Plessis attempts a number of leg kicks. Perez is advancing with his jab. Perez lands a leg kick. Perez lands a huge body kick soon after. Du Plessis misses a body kick but lands a couple of leg kicks soon after. Du Plessis lands a nice right hand. However, Perez continues to advance forward. Du Plessis presses forward but misses with all his strikes. Perez catches a body kick and partially lands a counter punch. Perez clearly looks the more comfortable fighter here. Scratch that. Du Plessis catches Perez and lands a left hook right on the ear that drops Perez!

Official result: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Markus Perez via KO (R1, 3:22).