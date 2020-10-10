LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Results throughout the night (Sat. 10th. October 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Taking main event honours, one-time bantamweight title challenger, ‘Magic’ Marlon Moraes looks to possibly earn another crack at division gold, as he meets with division all-rounder, Cory Sandhagen. Hoping to score his second consecutive win, Moraes last featured at UFC 245 in December of last year – taking home a close split decision win over former featherweight champion, José Aldo. Despite the close win, Moraes was overlooked in favour hos compatriot Aldo in regards to a title shot. Hoping to rebound to winning ways, Sandhagen dropped his first promotional loss when he dropped a rear-naked choke defeat to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 in June.

In our night’s co-main event, former lightweight mainstay, Edson ‘Junior’ Barboza looks to score his premier victory at his new featherweight home, as he clashes with Finish grappling ace, Makwan ‘Mr. Finland’ Amirkhani on short-notice. Barboza was originally scheduled to meet with ‘Super’ Sodiq Yussuf – with passport issues preventing the streaking division prospect from making the date.

In his second Octagon outing of the year, Barboza attempts to rebound to winning ways after a close decision loss to ‘Dynamite’ Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville in May. Making his second appearance on ‘Fight Island’ this year – Amirkhani scored an eye-catching anaconda finish over Danny Henry in July.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m ET)

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura

Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. Dricus du Plessis

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley

Bantamweight: Ali AlQaisi vs. Tom Kelley

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales

Women’s Bantamweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger

Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov