In an interview with Helen Yee, Dricus Du Plessis is asked a bout recently crossing paths with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their primary event title fight at UFC 319. Many fans believed that Chimaev looked massive compared to the South African.

Dricus Du Plessis would not let this stand as when he spoke with Helen Yee, he would deny the claim that Chimaev was a much bigger man than him.

“I don’t give a sh*t how big he is. It’s not what wins fights, but yeah, I saw him. He’s not definitely not bigger than me.”

Dricus Du Plessis just can’t catch a break.

Khamzat Chimaev has an aura of invincibility to him that fans eat up, and Du Plessis is always being derided for his awkward style, despite proving himself over and over again. Compared to the much-acclaimed Khamzat Chimaev, who, despite having great wins himself, such as his win over Kamaru Usman. However, the pressure is on for Du Plessis, and he is once the underdog against a vicious contender.