Will Dricus Du Plessis Make Sean Strickland Cry Again? The Champ Answers ‘Put You in Your Place’

Dricus Du Plessis will gladly put Sean Strickland in his place, if necessary. … Again.

The last time around, ‘DDP’ scored a closely contested split decision victory over Strickland to claim the UFC middleweight championship. More than a year later, they’ll run it back when the promotion heads back to Sydney, Australia for UFC 312 inside the Quodos Bank Arena.

Perhaps even more memorable than their fight was an awkward moment during the UFC 297 press conference when Du Plessis had Strickland in tears after bringing the former titleholder’s traumatizing childhood into their intense back-and-forth.

1 year ago today, Du Plessis angered Strickland to the brink of tears on international television. #UFC pic.twitter.com/Xu5LD0jhlF — 11 DAYS UNTIL DRICUS BECOMES 3X CHAMP👑🇿🇦🎯 (@JustinHerronUFC) December 8, 2024

Months later, Du Plessis would have tears streaming from the eyes of Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 307 headliner in August.

Dricus🇿🇦 made Adesanya🇳🇬 cry at the press conference ahead of their fight pic.twitter.com/MFFPEajTxj — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) August 16, 2024

Dricus du Plessis refuses to be bullied

Despite his clear penchant for making his opponents emotional, Du Plessis revealed in a recent interview with Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports Australia that it’s never his goal to be disrespectful or make things personal. But if his opponents decide to dish it out, they better be prepared to take it back 10-fold.