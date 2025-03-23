Could Leon Edwards retire?

Leon Edwards lost to Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London last night – but he didn’t just lose, he got dominated.

Outside of a somewhat competitive first round, Leon Edwards simply could not get going against Sean Brady. For the second straight fight, he was unable to really get into a rhythm – but pretty much everyone would say that this visually looked a lot worse than the defeat at the hands of Belal Muhammad.

In a lot of ways, it just didn’t really look like Leon Edwards wanted to be there. In fact, it looked like he wanted to be anywhere else. We understand that he would’ve felt disappointed about fighting another wrestler, but we’re not convinced that he couldn’t have performed better than that.

So, the question now is this: will Leon Edwards retire?

Leon Edwards vs retirement

Leon Edwards is now 33 years of age and in August, he’ll turn 34. We all know he could beat some elite level guys if given the opportunity, but against these wrestlers, it just feels like he’s sick and tired of it. Unfortunately, one look at the welterweight division will tell you that this is the direction of travel for those who want to be world champion.

We don’t know Leon’s situation behind the scenes or even his finances. What we do know, though, is that he’s already achieved what he set out to do in mixed martial arts. He became UFC world champion, and successfully defended the belt twice.

Leon Edwards will go down in history as one of the best British mixed martial artists ever. We aren’t saying he should hang them up, but it’s something that we’d imagine even the man himself will be contemplating after a performance that left so many of us scratching our heads.