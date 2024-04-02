Dricus du Plessis agrees to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: ‘Looks like someone wants a beating in Australia’

Poking fun at arch-rival, Israel Adesanya’s one-sided decision loss to common-foe, Sean Strickland during their title clash Downunder last year, incumbent middleweight kingpin, Dricus du Plessis appears to have accepted a potential UFC 305 title defense against the City Kickboxing staple in Perth in August of this year.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight champion, turned in a close, split decision win over the above-mentioned, Strickland back in January in Canada, in the pair’s title fight main event at UFC 297.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Himself sidelined since he dropped his championship to Strickland back in September of last year back in Sydney, Adesanya has campaigned for a grudge fight with du Plessis – with his head coach, Eugene Bareman confirming if a UFC 305 championship outing was floated, his client would most definitely accept it.

“Israel will be fighting for the title next,” Bareman said. “The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re sitting ready to go.”

Mandatory Credit: Mike Roach – Zuffa LLC

“Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title,” Bareman explained. “It’s not up to du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is, he probably doesn’t.”

Dricus du Plessis alludes to UFC 305 title fight return

And providing an update on his first attempted title fight defense later this year, South African force, du Plessis hinted at a UFC 305 title fight in Australia, in the form of a well-overdue grudge fight against Adesanya.

Mandatory Credit: Vaughan Ridley

“Looks like someone wants another beating in Aus,” Dricus du Plessis posted on his official Instagram. “I’m in. I also wouldn’t want to fight the King of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN! #stillknocks #proudlysouthafricanza #preparetobeamazed #championoftheworld”

🚨 Dricus Du Plessis hints at his upcoming title defense being against Israel Adesanya at #UFC305 in Perth, Australia 👀



“Looks like someone wants another beating in [Australia]. I’m in.”



(via. IG @dricusduplessis) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/9FBs0imBTH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 2, 2024

Who wins in a UFC 305 title clash: Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya?