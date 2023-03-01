Dricus Du Plessis responds to Darren Till’s UFC release

Dricus Du Plessis has reacted to recent opponent Darren Till’s sudden UFC departure.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Till was dropped from UFC’s ranking pool. The Liverpool, England native confirmed his UFC exit on Twitter on Wednesday. The former welterweight title contender said he asked and was granted his release.

Till last fought in December at UFC 282, where he was submitted by Du Plessis.

During an interview with James Lynch, Du Plessis spoke about his reaction towards Till’s potential UFC departure. The interview occurred before Till confirmed the news.

“Yeah, I saw that. That would be a real pity,” Du Plessis said. “I was hoping that he’d get another shot and maybe, you know, tighten up his mind, tighten up everything, get the right people around him, and go back to 170 and give this another real shot. I don’t think there’s space for him at 185, but I really hoped the old Darren Till could go back to 170 and make another run.” (h/t MMA News)

“The Gorilla” is expected to gain interest from several other organizations.

Now, Du Plessis is the last fighter that Till faced in the UFC. The South Africa native will face Derek Brunson on Saturday at UFC 285.