Robert Whittaker talks prior rivalry with Israel Adesanya: ‘If I could’ve hit him with my car I would’ve’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has lifted the lid on his recent training sessions with fellow ex-titleholder and two-fight foe, Israel Adesanya — claiming during the height of their rivalry back in 2019, he could’ve envisioned himself running the City Kickboxing striker down with his car.

Whittaker, a perennial contender at the middleweight limit and the current number four ranked challenger in the division, has been out of action since last October, where he co-headlined UFC 308 in a rescheduled clash with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev.

And suffering a dominant opening round face crank submission loss to the undefeated Chechen in the pair’s title-eliminator, Whittaker has yet to book his return to action in the new year.

On social media earlier this month, footage emerged of Auckland-born striker, Robert Whittaker training alongside former arch-rival, Adesanya — whom he has shared the Octagon with twice during their tenures with the promotion, with the latter preparing for a UFC Saudi Arabia comeback at the turn of the month against Nassourdine Imavov.

Image via: @stylebender on X

Robert Whittaker lifts lid on Israel Adesanya rivalry

And sharing some cordial training sessions in recent weeks, Whittaker has delved into the extent of his rivalry with Kiwi-Nigerian striking ace, Adesanya — particularly leading up to their 2019 title unification clash, revealing he could’ve envisioned himself mowing the former down in his vehicle.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“I wouldn’t say it was personal, but I’m pretty sure in 2019, if I could have hit him (Israel Adesanya) with my car, I would have,” Robert Whittaker told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I just, it’s like, yeah, knock, knock, killed him, like a little bump, you know what I mean? Yeah, it was, there was no love lost there, like none back then.”

Suffering a second round knockout loss against Adesanya in their first pairing in 2019, three years later, Whittaker forced Adesanya the distance in a title challenge rematch, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the former two-time middleweight kingpin.