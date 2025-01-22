Robert Whittaker talks prior rivalry with Israel Adesanya: ‘If I could’ve hit him with my car I would’ve’
Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has lifted the lid on his recent training sessions with fellow ex-titleholder and two-fight foe, Israel Adesanya — claiming during the height of their rivalry back in 2019, he could’ve envisioned himself running the City Kickboxing striker down with his car.
Whittaker, a perennial contender at the middleweight limit and the current number four ranked challenger in the division, has been out of action since last October, where he co-headlined UFC 308 in a rescheduled clash with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev.
And suffering a dominant opening round face crank submission loss to the undefeated Chechen in the pair’s title-eliminator, Whittaker has yet to book his return to action in the new year.
On social media earlier this month, footage emerged of Auckland-born striker, Robert Whittaker training alongside former arch-rival, Adesanya — whom he has shared the Octagon with twice during their tenures with the promotion, with the latter preparing for a UFC Saudi Arabia comeback at the turn of the month against Nassourdine Imavov.
Robert Whittaker lifts lid on Israel Adesanya rivalry
And sharing some cordial training sessions in recent weeks, Whittaker has delved into the extent of his rivalry with Kiwi-Nigerian striking ace, Adesanya — particularly leading up to their 2019 title unification clash, revealing he could’ve envisioned himself mowing the former down in his vehicle.
“I wouldn’t say it was personal, but I’m pretty sure in 2019, if I could have hit him (Israel Adesanya) with my car, I would have,” Robert Whittaker told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I just, it’s like, yeah, knock, knock, killed him, like a little bump, you know what I mean? Yeah, it was, there was no love lost there, like none back then.”
Suffering a second round knockout loss against Adesanya in their first pairing in 2019, three years later, Whittaker forced Adesanya the distance in a title challenge rematch, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the former two-time middleweight kingpin.