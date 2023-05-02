Drew Dober believes Beneil Dariush will make easy work of Charles Oliveira on his way to becoming the UFC lightweight champion.

Dober is set to make his return to the Octagon this Saturday night as the UFC returns to New Jersey for UFC 288. Emanating from the Prudential Center, Dober will look to score his fourth-straight win as he squares off against 155-pound standout Matt Frevola. Before heading to the Garden State, Dober spoke with The Schmo to share his thoughts on next month’s high-stakes lightweight clash between No. 4 ranked contender Beneil Dariush and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Drew Dober not only believes that Beneil Dariush will “run through” Charles Oliveira in their UFC 289 showdown, but he also suggested that Dariush would defeat reigning 155-pound king Islam Makhachev in a potential UFC title fight later this year.

“I think Beneil Dariush is No.1 contender in my division and he deserves that title shot against Islam,” Dober said. “I could see him running through Charles and I also see him potentially beating Islam as well” (h/t MMA News).

Oliveira vs Dariush gonna be good-June 10th 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iatPR2So78 — Ufc fights (@FightingUfc34) May 2, 2023

Drew Dober Believes Alexander Volkanovski Exposed the Blueprint to Beating Islam Makhachev

Drew Dober has shared the Octagon with both Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev, falling to both men by way of submission. Based on his own experience inside the cage and the success that Alexander Volkanovski had against Makhachev in their UFC 284 superfight, Dober believes Beneil Dariush has both the skills and the blueprint to upset the Dagestani destroyer.

“I think that Islam had the more complete game and, I mean, he dominated for the full 15, where Beneil, he brings in the extra added oomph, that it-factor, and man, Beneil just gets better with time, and I think Volkanovski showed a lot of holes in Islam’s game, and I know Beneil will take advantage of those.”

In February, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski attempted to dethrone Islam Makhchev in the land down under. After 25 grueling minutes of action, Makhachev was awarded the victory by way of a unanimous decision. Many fans and fighters condemned the decision, believing ‘The Great’ did more than enough to secure a win. A rematch between the two is undoubtedly on the docket, but first, Volkanovski will look to unify his 145-pound crown with interim titleholder Yair Rodrigues this summer.