VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED AHEAD OF THE HIGHLIGHTS BELOW *

Paul Craig has opened the main card of UFC 263 in quite spectacular fashion. Matching the #15 ranked, Jamahal Hill, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert managed to lock the challenger up with a first round armbar before rolling and eventually breaking Hill’s arm in a transition, forcing a poor stoppage, eventually, from referee, Al Guiney.

Meeting with Hill following an intense stare-down in the centre of the Octagon prior to the opening klaxon, Craig eventually wound up on the bottom and immediately threatened with submissions off of his back.

Attempting to setup both an armbar and then a triangle from the bottom, Craig trapped Hill’s left arm and eventually rolled, which appeared to result in a dislocation of Hill’s arm at the elbow. After some prolonged strikes from the bottom still, Craig gestured to the referee, Guiney that Hill had suffered an arm injury — forcing a stoppage.



VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED AHEAD OF THE HIGHLIGHTS BELOW *